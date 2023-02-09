Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $15.65 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $173.34. The stock had a trading volume of 126,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.