Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $224.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

