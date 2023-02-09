Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 221,867 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221,867 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274,590. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

