Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 221,867 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221,867 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,274,590. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
