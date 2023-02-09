Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,906 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14,265.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.14. 120,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

