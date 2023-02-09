Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 352 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

