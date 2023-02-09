Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of HAE opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 40.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 405,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 88,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

