H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.48

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 110002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.