GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.61 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $3,739.88 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008909 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005356 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.