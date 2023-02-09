GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and $1,317.89 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008570 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005378 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

