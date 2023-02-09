Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $290.20 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

