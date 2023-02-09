Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,898 shares of company stock worth $61,457,218. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

