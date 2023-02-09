Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0800 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Grin has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $843,966.97 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00418515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00096578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00707466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00584532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.