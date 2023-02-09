Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 520 ($6.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.53) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 628.33 ($7.55).
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
Shares of GPE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 591.50 ($7.11). 123,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,300. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 745.50 ($8.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 532.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
