Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.05) to GBX 520 ($6.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.53) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 628.33 ($7.55).

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPE traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 591.50 ($7.11). 123,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,300. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 745.50 ($8.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 532.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 523.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.41), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($251,603.68).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

