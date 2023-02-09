Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Sonoco Products worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

