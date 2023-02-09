Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $218.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.05. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

