Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,737 shares of company stock worth $10,470,880 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $261.94 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.45. The company has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

