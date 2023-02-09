Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 34.6%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) were up 34.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 146,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 39,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Gowest Gold Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$37.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

