Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 6,087,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.66.
GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.
