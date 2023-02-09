Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $576.54

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 576.54 ($6.93) and traded as high as GBX 577.60 ($6.94). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 568 ($6.83), with a volume of 154,456 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company has a market capitalization of £143.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,382.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 532.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 576.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Chris Jewell bought 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £22,894.92 ($27,521.24). In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Chris Jewell bought 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £22,894.92 ($27,521.24). Also, insider Gary Bullard bought 7,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £30,180.36 ($36,278.83).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

