Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.1 %

GBDC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,382. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price objective on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

