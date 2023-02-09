Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0004

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $73,047.69 and approximately $23.12 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00434329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.91 or 0.28777616 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00442185 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

