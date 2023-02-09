Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 751,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

