GICTrade Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96.22 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $96.22 million and approximately $29,650.29 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00443518 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,674.84 or 0.29379452 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00422944 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.96438593 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,890.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

