GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $342.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.