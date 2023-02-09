Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Genesis Energy Price Performance
GEL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 594,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,960. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.
About Genesis Energy
Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.
