Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

GEL stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 594,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,960. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 44.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

