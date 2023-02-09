Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Trading Up 2.2%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.55). Approximately 339,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 341,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.54).

Geiger Counter Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.63 million and a P/E ratio of 209.09.

About Geiger Counter

(Get Rating)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.