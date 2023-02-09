Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance
GALT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.59.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
