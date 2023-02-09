Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

