FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

Feb 9th, 2023

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.57. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

TD opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.28. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,261,000 after buying an additional 754,071 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

