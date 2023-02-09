FY2023 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock worth $3,734,841. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after purchasing an additional 482,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

