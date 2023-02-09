FY2023 EPS Estimates for Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Decreased by Analyst

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Elekta AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EKTAY. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Elekta AB (publ)

EKTAY stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.07. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

