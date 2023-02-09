Full Sail Capital LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $370.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $356.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.