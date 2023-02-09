FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 100,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,453,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,814,735.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 75,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $207,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $121,181.56.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

