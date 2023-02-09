Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) were down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.53. Approximately 2,491,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,891,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRSH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 91,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,127,555.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 91,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,757.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,081,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,127,555.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,606.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and have sold 77,357 shares worth $1,145,583. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $34,883,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

