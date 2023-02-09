Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $133-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.22 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of FRSH traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 4,542,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,699. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $34,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 711,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $9,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

