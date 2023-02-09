Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

