Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $139.58 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.30. The firm has a market cap of $315.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

