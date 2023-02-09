Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,891 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 110,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

