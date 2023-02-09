Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.