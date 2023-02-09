Frax Share Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $12.15 or 0.00053503 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $892.94 million and approximately $242.65 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,517,165 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

