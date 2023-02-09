Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $53.87 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,353,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

