Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Raised by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 212.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,676 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 2.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.10% of Franco-Nevada worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,326,000 after acquiring an additional 115,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,310,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,122,000 after buying an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

