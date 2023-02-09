FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 307,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,678,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,237,000 after acquiring an additional 336,857 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

