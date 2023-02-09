FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FOX Trading Up 4.4 %

FOXA opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

About FOX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

