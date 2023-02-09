Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

FOX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

