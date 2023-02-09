Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FTS opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.10%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 292,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
