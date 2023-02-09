Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Insider Activity

Fortinet Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.