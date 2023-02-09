FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORMGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.39 million.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.7 %

FORM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 571,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth $243,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.