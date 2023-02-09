FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.39 million.
FormFactor Trading Down 1.7 %
FORM traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 571,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Institutional Trading of FormFactor
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
See Also
