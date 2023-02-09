Flow (FLOW) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004828 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $95.41 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,414,011,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

