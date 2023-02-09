FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 64,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 179,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 260.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

