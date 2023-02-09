Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.3 %

FSI stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

